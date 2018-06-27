Organic Trade Association Names New Farm Policy Director

Johanna Mirenda will join the Organic Trade Association (OTA) regulatory team as its new farm policy director effective Aug. 6.

An expert in organic regulations, Mirenda has served as technical director for the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) since 2015. Prior to that, she was policy director for Pennsylvania Certified Organic from 2012 to 2015. She has experience in policy development, project management and technical writing.

As farm policy director for OTA, Mirenda will help develop policy strategy through producer engagement, serving as primary staff to the association’s Farmers Advisory Council and building relationships with the organic farming community. She also will serve as lead technical expert on issues related to crop and livestock materials and standards, and in-house technical lead in international standards evaluation and analysis. She will primarily work from her home office in Wilder, Vermont, but will frequently travel to meetings and events to represent the OTA.

Mirenda will succeed Nate Lewis, who will be focusing more time on his certified organic farm in Washington State after serving four years on OTA staff. The association says it looks forward to continuing to work with Nate as a member of the association.

Mirenda earned her bachelor’s degree in horticultural science from Pennsylvania State University, with minors in biology and environmental inquiry. She subsequently earned her master’s degree in sustainable food systems from Green Mountain College and wrote her thesis on strengthening the National Organic Standards Board’s review of substances under the Organic Foods Production Act.

She is a Certified Master Composter and participates in regional composting projects, including composting systems at elementary schools and community gardens.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., OTA is the membership-based business association for organic agriculture and products in North America. The association represents more than 9,500 organic businesses across 50 states. Its members include growers, shippers, processors, certifiers, farmers’ associations, distributors, importers, exporters, consultants, retailers and others.

