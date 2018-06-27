Roche Bros. Produce Manager Honored By United Fresh

Patrick Ryan, produce manager at a Roche Bros. store in Wellesley, Massachusetts, is among those who have been honored with a United Fresh Produce Association Retail Produce Manager Award.

United Fresh celebrated the winners at its 2018 convention this week in Chicago. The group of 25 produce managers represents supermarket banners, commissaries and independent retail stores from 17 different states and Canada.

Sponsored by Dole Food Co., the program recognizes produce managers who work every day on the front line to increase sales and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. Since the program began in 2005, nearly 300 retail produce managers, representing more than 100 different retail banners, have been honored for their contributions to the industry.

“As a 38-year Roche Bros. veteran and manager of one of our busiest produce departments, Pat’s eye for quality and talent for merchandising beautiful fruits and vegetables is always on display,” said Tom Murray, Roche Bros. director of produce and floral. “We are honored to have him on our team and delighted to see United Fresh and Dole recognizing Pat Ryan for the retail produce management superstar we know him to be.”

“Produce managers are the face of our industry to the consumer. Their creative merchandising and positive approach to customer service directly correlates to the growth of sales and ultimately consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables,” said United Fresh President and CEO Tom Stenzel.

“Today and every day, the contribution these exceptional produce managers make for us all in sharing with their customers their knowledge and expertise on the selection, preparation and benefits of fresh produce is something worth our thanks and recognition,” said Tim Stejskal, GM and SVP of sales for Dole Fresh Vegetables.

The winners were selected from hundreds of nominations submitted by retailers and produce suppliers across the industry. Nominations were evaluated on several criteria, including efforts to increase produce consumption through excellence in merchandising, special displays and promotions, community service and commitment to customer satisfaction.

