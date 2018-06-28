Dry Soda Co. Launches Zero Sugar Organic Sodas

Dry Soda Co., which produces flavored, lightly sweetened sodas, has debuted its second brand, Dry Zero Sugar, a line of sugar-free organic sodas.

Available in four varieties—Cola, Peach Tea, Mountain Berry and Island Fruit—Dry Zero Sugar organic sodas are sweetened with stevia leaf extract and contain five to seven ingredients each. The new line includes another first for Dry Soda, two caffeinated options, Cola and Peach Tea, which contain 45mg of caffeine per can (about the same amount as a traditional cola).

“People are really struggling with diet sodas because they’ve had to sacrifice on taste and ingredients for so long,” said Sharelle Klaus, founder and CEO of Dry Soda. “We knew we could exceed expectations, so we focused on trend-leading, fun flavors and organic ingredients that actually taste great. We’re really proud to be one of the first to create a line of sugar-free, USDA Organic sodas that are a direct answer to consumers’ demands.”

Dry Zero Sugar organic sodas do not contain any artificial sweeteners, added or artificial colors, sodium or gluten.

Known for its unique flavors, Dry Soda Co. says it also is dedicated to creating artistic packaging. The illustrations featured on Dry Zero Sugar cans and six-packs were created by international artist Catalina Estrada. Estrada took inspiration from the brand’s “various flavor notes, brightness and effervescence” and employed her signature kaleidoscope style to create the bespoke designs, says Dry Soda.

DRY Zero Sugar sodas are available in six-packs of 12-oz. cans, with an SRP of $5.99-$6.99. The new beverages are sold nationwide at Kroger stores, Target, HEB, Raley’s, Nugget Markets, Safeway’s PNW division and Metropolitan Markets.

