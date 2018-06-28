Kroger To Pilot Grocery Delivery With Autonomous Vehicles

The Kroger Co. is partnering with Nuro, a maker of fully unmanned vehicles, to pilot on-road, autonomous delivery vehicles.

Kroger and Nuro say they are working to make the convenience of grocery delivery accessible and affordable for customers everywhere. Through this partnership, customers can place same-day delivery orders through Kroger’s ClickList ordering system and Nuro’s app. During the test, orders will be delivered by Nuro’s fleet of autonomous vehicles.

This is the first application and deployment of Nuro’s hardware and software. The pilot market will be announced soon, and testing is expected to begin this fall.

Story continues below

Kroger’s retail footprint of 2,800 stores in 35 states combined with Nuro’s technology platform will “change the status quo of grocery delivery through convenience at a low price,” the company says.

“We are incredibly excited about the potential of our innovative partnership with Nuro to bring the future of grocery delivery to customers today,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief digital officer. “As part of Restock Kroger, we have already started to redefine the grocery customer experience and expand the coverage area for our anything, anytime and anywhere offering. Partnering with Nuro, a leading technology company, will create customer value by providing Americans access to fast and convenient delivery at a fair price.”

“Unmanned delivery will be a game-changer for local commerce, and together with Kroger, we’re thrilled to test this new delivery experience to bring grocery customers new levels of convenience and value,” said Dave Ferguson, Nuro co-founder. “Our safe, reliable and affordable service, combined with Kroger’s ubiquitous brand, is a powerful first step in our mission to accelerate the benefits of robotics for everyday life.”

Keep reading: