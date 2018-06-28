Publix Buying Last Three Safeway Stores In Florida

Publix Super Markets has entered into an agreement to purchase three Florida stores from Safeway, an Albertsons Cos. banner. The stores—in Altamonte Springs (503 E. Altamonte Drive), Largo (10500 Ulmerton Road) and Oakland Park (950 NE 50th Street)—are Albertsons’ last remaining stores in the state.

“Publix continues to look for ways to expand within our operating area to better serve our customers. We are excited for this opportunity to acquire existing stores within our home state,” said Todd Jones, Publix president and CEO.

Publix plans for the three locations to continue operating as Safeway stores until early September. However, their pharmacies will close prior to the main store closings. Publix posters will be displayed within Safeway’s pharmacies to advise customers once their prescriptions have transferred to the Publix Pharmacy. All three locations are expected to have grand opening dates in the fourth quarter of this year.

Impacted Safeway employees are being encouraged to pursue job opportunities at Publix and will be provided with details on how to apply for employment.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. The grocer has 1,187 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

