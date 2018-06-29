Dream Pops Selects Vericool As Its Sustainable Packaging Partner

Vericool, maker of Vericoolers, a compostable insulation and recyclable cold-chain packaging solution, has entered into a multi-year sustainable packaging partnership with Dream Pops, maker of direct-to-consumer, vegan, gluten-free frozen confections.

“Vericool is thrilled to announce our sustainable packaging partnership with Dream Pops, a company that shares our passion for conscientious consumer innovation,” said Darrell Jobe, Vericool founder and CEO. “Dream Pops’ products are uniquely flavored, delicious and healthy, and by using Vericoolers, the Dream Pops team is boosting their health-conscious profile—for people and for the environment.”

Dream Pops were inspired by company CEO and co-founder David Greenfeld’s visit to Colombia, where he noticed the prevalence and popularity of paletas—colorful popsicles available for purchase on the street. Today, Dream Pops creates and ships “futuristic,” plant-based, superfood pops in a variety of flavors, including Coconut Latte, Mango Rosemary, Vanilla Matcha, and Berry Dreams, with more flavors launching this summer.

“As one of the first direct-to-consumer frozen confection companies in the world, our mission at Dream Pops is to bring plant-based indulgence and innovation to the home, one doorstep at a time—Vericool makes that possible with their innovative sustainable packaging. Our Vericooler boxes are 100 percent compostable. Sayonara, Styrofoam!” said David Greenfeld, CEO and co-founder of Dream Pops.

The Vericooler I is proven to keep food products, including frozen proteins and ice creams, cold from packaging to receipt, while also reducing landfill waste, says the company. The packaging is made from post-consumer materials and is designed to minimize edge loss, thereby increasing temperature control. The Vericooler I meets US ASTM D6400 and Home Compost Standards; when the compostable insulation pillow is removed, the Vericooler then can be placed in curbside recycling, where it is available.

