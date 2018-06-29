Children’s Miracle Network hospitals across Georgia, South Carolina and eastern Alabama will receive a total donation of more than $375,000 thanks to the generosity of Kroger‘s Atlanta Division customers. Metro Atlanta-area customers’ contribution of more than $260,460 will benefit the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the local affiliate of Children’s Miracle Network.

Kroger’s goal for the annual two-week philanthropic initiative benefiting Children’s Miracle Network was to raise $350,000 through customer purchases of $1 hot-air balloon icons, known as “Miracle Balloons,” from May 20-June 2. Customers exceeded that goal by more than $25,000.

“Kroger customers are incredibly generous in supporting our charitable initiatives, as well as their communities,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Through their support, we can continue to make a difference in the lives of children. We are incredibly pleased to have exceeded our goal for Children’s Miracle Network.”

Children’s Miracle Network is a nonprofit organization that raises money for more than 170 hospitals nationwide. Donations to Children’s Miracle Network help provide research and training; purchase equipment; and pay for uncompensated care—all in support of its mission to save and improve the lives of millions of children every year.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is one of the Southeast’s largest retail grocery chains with more than 184 stores, covering Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

