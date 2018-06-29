Southeastern Grocers Kicks Off Feeding America Hunger Relief Initiative

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, has launched a companywide Hunger Relief Program with Feeding America.

This summer, SEG Gives Foundation, in partnership with 25 Feeding America food banks, will raise funds for two weeks in all Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores; donate $150,000 worth of shelf-stable SE Grocers products and fresh produce to local food banks; and provide associates the opportunity to positively impact communities in the Southeast. Now through July 10, customers can join SEG Gives Foundation and Feeding America to help eliminate food insecurity and support families in need by donating to the cause at checkout as they shop their neighborhood SEG banners.

“We care passionately about our communities and the causes that impact our associates, customers and neighbors,” said Anthony Hucker, SEG president and CEO. “We know food insecurity deeply impacts the Southeast, which is why our partnership with Feeding America is imperative to our charitable initiatives. Our Feeding America partner food banks are lifelines for those who may not have access to a healthy meal, especially over the summer. That is why we are proud to implement the Hunger Relief Program to raise funds in our stores, provide meals through our mobile pantries and food donations to meet essential nutrition for adults, children and seniors throughout the Southeast.”

“We are grateful to the SEG Gives Foundation for their continued efforts in the fight to end hunger in the communities where their stores are located,” said Matt Knott, president of Feeding America. “By encouraging customers and employees alike to give back, as well as donating valuable food, they are taking a crucial step to end hunger for their neighbors across the Southeastern region of the United States.”

