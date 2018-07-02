Bergmann Leaves Supervalu West To Join Harvest/Sherwood

Leon Bergmann, who has served as president of West Region Wholesale for Supervalu since August 2017, has resigned to become CEO of Harvest Food Distributors/Sherwood Food Distributors, The Shelby Report has learned.

Bergmann had joined Unified Grocers, which was bought by Supervalu in summer 2017, in December 2012 as SVP of sales. In addition to his leadership of the sales and service functions, Bergmann had responsibilities for overseeing the customer satisfaction team and grocery, frozen and deli procurement in 2013. He was promoted to EVP in 2014 and added responsibility for the company’s transportation, warehouse and other logistics functions shortly thereafter. Prior to joining Unified, Bergmann held the position of president of Independent Business at Supervalu. He earlier served as group VP of independent sales, marketing and merchandising in Supervalu’s Supply Chain Services division. His grocery industry experience also includes serving in roles of increasing responsibility at C&S Wholesale Grocers of Keene, New Hampshire.

In April 2017, Harvest and Sherwood merged to form a nationwide protein and perishable food distribution network, servicing independent food retailers, regional and national chains, cruise lines and foodservice distributors from coast to coast.

The merger of Harvest Sherwood brought together two family-owned companies to serve as a single, trusted partner for producers and customers, according to the companies. While both businesses retained their existing individual identities, their shared network of distribution routes and warehouses throughout the U.S. allow Harvest and Sherwood to “meet local needs reliably and frequently,” they said.

At the time of the merger, Harvest had 10 distribution centers and 12 sales offices serving more than 6,000 customers; Sherwood had five distribution centers and nine sales offices servicing more than 6,000 customers.

“Both companies have a customer-first mindset and commitment to operating with integrity that makes this merger a perfect fit for all involved,” said Jay Leavy, CEO of San Diego-based Harvest Food Distributors. “With this merger, we can broaden our customer network and ultimately better serve everyone with an attractive product portfolio.”

Added Earl Ishbia, CEO of Detroit-based Sherwood Food Distributors, “Harvest and Sherwood will be national in scope but will continue to have the regional dedication to service and customer relationships that both companies were known for previously.”

Harvest and Sherwood will stock retailers throughout the perimeter of the store, including bakery, deli, meat and seafood departments. Offering commodities and branded products, the team has a history meeting the unique needs of niche markets, ethnic grocers and independent retailers of all sizes, and also offers marketing resources that help maximize grocery sales. The company will continue stocking foodservice operators, broadline distributors and cruise lines with protein and perishable products as well.