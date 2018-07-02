BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings set the price of its initial public offering of 37.5 million shares of its common stock at $17 per share. The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.625 million shares of common stock. The stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 28 under the ticker symbol “BJ,” and the offering is expected to close today.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan are serving as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s is an operator of membership warehouse clubs in the eastern U.S. The company operates 215 clubs and 134 gas locations in 16 states.

BJ’s product portfolio includes major brands and its own Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands, along with USDA Choice meats, produce and organics, many in supermarket sizes.

Company donates $50,000 to fight hunger

In other company news, BJ’s has made a $50,000 donation from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation to the Capital Area Food Bank, a Feeding America member food bank. The donation will provide fresh, nutritious food to children across the Washington Metro area through the Capital Area Food Bank’s Hunger-Free Summer Meals Program. With the $50,000 grant, the Capital Area Food Bank will be able to distribute additional healthy meals and snacks at 58 Summer Meal partner locations five days a week during the summer months.

“BJ’s is committed to nourishing our communities and helping families thrive, and we’re excited to support the Capital Area Food Bank’s Hunger-Free Summer Meals Program,” said Kirk Saville, executive director for BJ’s Charitable Foundation. “Hunger-relief programs are crucial for children and families who lose access to school lunches in the summer. Through our partnership with Feeding America, we’re helping to provide access to fresh, healthy food to families when school is out for the summer.”

Since 2009, the company has provided ongoing support to Feeding America through the BJ’s Charitable Foundation and BJ’s Feeding Communities program, helping local food banks expand their programs to reach wider and more diverse audiences. In addition to summer programming and capacity-building grants from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation, the company has secured more than 70 million pounds of donated food, including fresh produce, frozen meats and fish, baked goods and dairy items, and helped distribute 58 million meals to neighbors in need through the BJ’s Feeding Communities program.

Keep reading: