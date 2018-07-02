Shipt Launching Same-Day Delivery From Roche Bros. In Metro Boston

Shipt, an online grocery delivery company, will begin same-day delivery of groceries and household essentials from Roche Bros. Supermarkets on July 12.

Shipt delivery from Roche Bros. and its Sudbury Farms banners will be available to Boston metropolitan area residents.

Shipt originally launched in Massachusetts in April, and this agreement with Roche Bros. gives more than 2.1 million households across the state access to products delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour.

To celebrate the announcement, new Boston-area Shipt members who sign up before July 12 will receive an annual membership discount for $49 (regularly $99).

“Shipt is expanding its delivery offering with Roche Bros. Supermarkets in Massachusetts to give our members a convenient way to access their favorite products from a beloved and unique local retailer,” said Bill Smith, Shipt founder and CEO. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips.”

Founded in 2014, Shipt says it is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a new, convenient same-day shopping experience. Shipt offers its members the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app.

Shipt’s shoppers take care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35. To support the expansion, Shipt plans to add shoppers to its network across the Boston metro area.

“Roche Bros. is committed to providing exceptional fresh foods and grocery favorites through convenient shopping experiences with excellent customer service,” said Rick Roche, co-owner and CEO. “By partnering with Shipt, we can provide fresh produce, meat, seafood, baked goods and more to even more customers, with same-day delivery.”

Roche Bros. is a family business, employing more than 4,800 associates in its 20 Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace grocery stores located throughout the Boston metro area, including its newest Brothers Marketplace, which opened in Waltham in May.

Throughout 2018, Shipt will continue to expand by adding both Target stores and additional retailer partners to its online marketplace. Shipt was founded in Birmingham, Alabama, and maintains offices in Birmingham and San Francisco.

