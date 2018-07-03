Food City Celebrates Phoenix Store’s Grand Reopening This Week

Shoppers who frequent the Food City location at 7th Avenue and Southern in south Phoenix, Arizona, can join in the store’s weeklong grand reopening celebration from July 4 through July 11. After undergoing a major remodel, the grocery store chain will deliver live mariachi music, giveaways, and more as it introduces new and expanded features to shoppers at its south Phoenix store. A series of upgraded dine-in options and enhanced departments will add convenience for a better-than-ever shopping experience, the company says.

The fiesta kicks off at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4, when the first 300 shoppers who purchase groceries at the store will receive a free reusable bag filled with groceries and goodies. Throughout the week, Food City will hold raffles, giving guests the opportunity to win prizes, including gift baskets and Food City gift cards. Special performances by live Mariachi singers will lend a festive air to the celebration, says Food City.

“Food City is known for having the best carne asada and chorizo in town, along with an array of fresh produce, homemade tortillas, aguas frescas, made-from scratch bakery items, and breakfast burritos,” the company said in a statement. “Now a delightful new experience awaits, as shoppers will find many of their favorite items in new, expanded locations to accommodate a larger product and service selection.”

Highlights of the remodeled store include:

A new City Café adjacent to the deli eatery, offering a selection of coffees and bakery treats such as cake pops and scones;

A renovated outdoor patio space, with a Sonoran Hot Dog Cart and plenty of room for chili roasting and chicken grilling;

A fresh, new look and expanded seating for the deli’s Dos Ranchitos Cocina, which is now located at the front of the store;

An expanded display of homemade tortillas and chips, along with a new look for the store’s tortilleria;

An expanded produce department, which has moved to the front of the store to showcase fresh fruits and vegetables;

Enhanced self-serve cases in the bakery for easier access to fresh pastries and baked goods;

An expanded wall deli located behind the freezer aisle with a larger selection of cold drinks;

An updated beer aisle, now located on the east wall of the store; and

A centrally located check cashing area.

Food City is an everyday-low-price grocery store for price-conscious shoppers. With a more-than-60-year reputation of service to the Hispanic community in Arizona, Food City carries aisles of traditional Mexican foods along with items found in a traditional grocery store.

Keep reading: