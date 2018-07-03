Liqs Eyes Retail Shelves With New Wine-Based Cocktail Shots

Liqs, creator of individually packaged, ready-to-drink cocktail shots, is launching a new line of lower proof wine-based shots. Specifically aimed at retailers and venues that are unable to sell spirits, sales for the new, American-made product will be focused on big-box retailers, grocery chains, club stores and convenience stores, as well as on-premise accounts that only hold a beer and wine license.

“We launched Liqs spirit-based shots four years ago and have experienced exponential growth. As we worked with our national sales teams, it became apparent that there was a huge opportunity we were missing—especially at the grocery level,” said Michael Glickman, Liqs founder. “There are thousands of accounts that are unable to sell our spirits-based line due to license restrictions, so the natural next step was to feed this demand by creating an entirely new line of shots that can disrupt the portable wine category the same way our first line did. And for the first time ever, those stores will be able to sell a premixed cocktail shot, filling a category void.”

Liqs are premixed and packaged in recyclable plastic shot glasses. The new offerings will be available in two, 100 percent all-natural flavors, Kamikaze and Margarita. The 1.7-oz. shots are categorized as wine-based cocktails using a trade only, citrus-based wine that takes the place of a base spirit, and then mixed with real fruit juice and natural flavors. They’re also low in sugar and calories. The new Liqs packages will be offered 12 sleeves per case (three shots per sleeve), with an SRP of $6.99 per sleeve.

Liqs was launched four years ago by Michael Glickman and Harley Bauer in New York City. The brand is sold in 15 states, with further expansion planned for several more markets this summer. The product is served on-premise at casinos, hotels, live music venues, arenas, clubs and music festivals, and available off-premise at hundreds of stores across the country, including Total Wine & More.

