Litehouse Unveils Refreshed Branding For Simply Artisan Cheese Line

Litehouse Inc., an employee-owned company and producer of refrigerated salad dressings, dips, herbs and cheese, is aiming to “brighten up” its award-winning cheese line with new branding and packaging. The new look for Litehouse Simply Artisan leverages design cues from the recently refreshed core line of Litehouse dressings and dips, including modernized branding, top-down photography, eye popping color and easy-to-read flavor names, the company says.

“Created with consumers in mind, the trend-setting design and color palette for Litehouse Simply Artisan illustrates the company’s commitment to crafting artisan cheese, and will help the premium domestic cheese brand stand out in-store,” says Litehouse.

The company is updating the entire Simply Artisan line, including blue cheese and gorgonzola wheels and center cuts, and blue cheese, gorgonzola and feta cheese crumble cups and crumble pouches.

“Litehouse has a proud heritage in hand-crafted artisan cheeses, and the new Simply Artisan design highlights our commitment to creating great-tasting and high-quality cheese,” said Krystle Turnbull, brand manager at Litehouse. “The updated branding will create a more consistent look across the Litehouse portfolio and make it easier than ever for consumers to select the cheese brand they know and love.”

The new packaging spotlights the attributes that Litehouse says make Simply Artisan a consumer favorite, including “handcrafted,” “aged 100 days,” and “award-winning.”

The updated labels feature the new FDA nutrition facts panel and highlight that all Simply Artisan cheeses are rBST free and gluten free.

The new packaging is launching in stores this summer.

