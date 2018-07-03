Lowes Foods To Open Forest Acres, South Carolina, Store On July 18

Lowes Foods, a family-owned Carolinas-based grocer, will open its new newest store in Forest Acres, South Carolina, on July 18 at 8:00 a.m. Located at 4711 Forest Drive, the 51,500-s.f. store will employee approximately 150 hosts and will feature Lowes Foods Originals including Smokehouse, Pick & Prep and The Beer Den.

“We’ve received an incredible welcome to the Columbia area since the opening of our two stores in Lexington about a year ago and are very excited to extend Lowes Foods’ unique grocery shopping experience to new friends in Forest Acres,” said Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe. “Like all our Lowes Foods stores, our new Forest Acres store will be very focused on supporting all things local.

“Our commitment to local includes offering produce sourced through our partnership with more than 200 farmers from the two Carolinas and featuring a wide assortment of unique local products found throughout the store,” Lowe continued. “Our stores are featuring plenty of delicious South Carolina peaches this time of year along with other fresh produce and other products made in South Carolina.”

Lowes Foods Originals to be featured in the new Forest Acres store will include:

Bread Crumb will feature fresh-baked breads that are hand-crafted, all natural and have no preservatives. Lowes Foods’ signature Cobblestone breads are baked using fresh ingredients throughout the day, and the store’s Hot Fresh Bread program promises fresh-from-the-oven loaves from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. every day.

Smokehouse offers daily rotations of wood-smoked meats, including beef, pork, chicken and salmon, using a variety of woods to infuse flavor. Customers can pick them up ready to eat or ready to take home and heat.

Sammy's menu includes signature sandwiches that feature ingredients from the Lowes Foods Originals such as SausageWorks, Chicken Kitchen and Smokehouse. The menu also offers create-your-own sandwiches, pizzas and paninis that can be heated and ready to eat in 90 seconds.

The Chicken Kitchen includes a variety of prepared chicken that is fresh and never frozen, locally sourced, and raised with “no antibiotics ever.” When hot chicken comes out of the rotisserie oven, the animated chicken chandelier signals the start of Lowes Foods’ special chicken celebration, which includes a version of the Chicken Dance.

The Beer Den offers a selection of crafts and drafts. It will feature seasonal beers, special events, tap takeovers, and Growler fills on-site. In addition, guests can “sip and shop” with a pint of beer or a cup of wine.

Pick & Prep chefs cut, slice, dice, mince and cube customers’ fruits and vegetables the way they prefer while they shop. Pick & Prep also offers an array of packaged, grab-and-go fruits and veggies that are cut fresh throughout the day.

The Cakery features "Scrumptiouslyumptiously" square cakes in all sizes that are assembled in front of customers, topped with icing made fresh in-store with real cream and real butter.

The Spice Bazaar offers five categories of herbs and spices—leaves; seeds; flowers and fruit; roots; bulbs and bark—in various size options.

The Community Table, constructed of reclaimed wood from local barns, serves as the site for events such as recipe sampling, activities for children, and eating tips including how to eat gluten free.

For the ultimate in locally grown products, the Forest Acres store will feature a “pick your own herbs” section in the front of the store where store guests can clip a fresh sprig of rosemary or thyme. In addition, the new store will feature an assortment of organics, prepared foods, bulk foods, and the Lowes Foods-To-Go online personal shopping service.

