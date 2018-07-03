Stater Bros. Pharmacies Offer Free Smoking Cessation Assistance

Stater Bros. is rolling out a new program aimed at reducing smoking. To help smokers overcome nicotine addiction, Stater Bros. Super Rx Pharmacies will provide NRT (Nicotine Replacement Therapy) to qualifying individuals. NRT can be provided without a physician’s prescription due to California law (Senate Bill 493), which includes a protocol that allows pharmacists to prescribe NRT just as physicians do. NRT is covered by most insurance plans, and a prescription can be coordinated at one of the 22 Stater Bros. Super Rx Pharmacies.

In collaboration with the California Smokers’ Helpline, Stater Bros. Pharmacists also will assist customers by providing referrals to the free, evidence-based smoking cessation services available from the Helpline. Upon referral, the Helpline will call patients to offer free telephone counseling, self-help materials and referral to local cessation resources. Services are available in multiple languages including English and Spanish.

“We are pleased to work in collaboration with California Smokers Helpline to provide assistance to individuals seeking to overcome nicotine addiction,” said Pete Van Helden, Stater Bros. CEO.

“The California Smokers’ Helpline applauds the efforts of Stater Bros. Super Rx Pharmacies to increase patient access to nicotine replacement therapy, an evidence-based strategy for helping smokers quit,” added Shu-Hong Zhu, Ph.D., director of the Helpline and professor of family medicine and public health at the University of California, San Diego.

Keep reading: