Dorothy Lane Market Feeds The Birds At Glen Helen Raptor Center

Most of the food from locally owned, Ohio-based Dorothy Lane Market goes to feed people, but the grocer is serving a new kind of clientele—birds—as part of one of its signature summer events. The birds of prey that reside at the Glen Helen Raptor Center, located in Yellow Springs, Ohio, are a perfect recipient for the leftovers from the process of filleting whole Sockeye Salmon, says Dorothy Lane.

The nonprofit organization, which rehabilitates injured raptors, including Bald Eagles, picked up nearly 100 pounds of the wild salmon remains from Dorothy Lane Market’s Washington Square location this week.

This connection was made about a year ago when Rick Hoffman, an Ohio certified volunteer naturalist at Glen Helen Raptor Center, came to Dorothy Lane Market’s annual Whole Salmon Sidewalk Sale as a customer and took note of the accumulating salmon remains.

“It’s a win-win… It dawned on me that they [Glen Helen] always need animal food and the fact that Dorothy Lane Market had salmon carcasses was a great fit,” Hoffman said.

Dorothy Lane’s Whole Salmon Sidewalk Sale took place June 30-July 1, at all three of the grocer’s locations. The salmon is flown in fresh from Alaska overnight prior to the date it’s sold and then filleted on site to customers’ specifications. When any fish is filleted, there are parts of it that are cut away, which are typically discarded.

“Salmon that’s sustainably caught in Alaska and now feeding raptors here locally—now that’s full circle and is pretty cool,” said Jack Gridley, Dorothy Lane Market VP of meat and seafood.

Keep reading: