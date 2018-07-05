Publix Acquires Winn-Dixie Lease In Gulf Shores, Alabama

Publix has acquired a lease from Winn-Dixie. The site is located at the Paradise Isle Shopping Center at 1720 Gulf Shores Parkway in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

“We’re excited about the growth opportunities within our operating area, and adding a second location in Gulf Shores will help us better serve this community,” said Todd Jones president and CEO of Publix.

Publix has not yet confirmed a grand opening date for its new location.

The company also plans to open a new store in Huntsville, Alabama, at 2286 Zierdt Road in The Shoppes At Redstone Square. The 45,900-s.f. store will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 11.

“Publix is known for providing excellent customer service and a unique shopping experience for our customers,” said Brenda Reid, media and community relations manager for Publix. “We are proud to open our new location in Huntsville.”

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. The company has 1,187 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. It has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years.

Keep reading: