Publix Opening New Huntsville, Alabama, Store July 11

Publix Super Markets will celebrate the opening of a new Huntsville, Alabama, store on July 11 at 7:00 a.m. at The Shoppes at Redstone Square Shopping Center located at 2286 Zierdt Road. Huntsville City Councilman Will Culver will offer greetings during the ribbon cutting ceremony at 6:45 a.m.

“Publix is known for providing excellent customer service and a unique shopping experience for our customers,” said Brenda Reid, media and community relations manager for Publix. “We are proud to open our new location in Huntsville.”

The 45,900-s.f. store will employ an estimated 110 associates and will have the traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with the following offerings:

A full-service meat department featuring a variety of fresh meats as well as ready-to-cook items prepared fresh in-store daily.

A produce department carrying both organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables, including a selection of exotic choices from around the world. The full-service floral department offers everything from roses to pots of flowers.

A full-service deli department highlighting Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, as well as made-to-order sub sandwiches, fresh soups, wings and fried and rotisserie chicken. Also featured is a Grab & Go case showcasing fresh sandwiches, salads and soups for customers on the go.

The Publix bakery , a scratch bakery that offers cakes, cookies and pies as well as wedding cakes. Also featured are an assortment of breads and rolls made fresh daily and mini desserts, jumbo muffins and jumbo cupcakes.

Aprons Simple Meals , a cooking demonstration station offering customers two recipes each week. Meals clerks conduct live cooking presentations in the built-in kitchen area where recipes are demonstrated on a daily basis. All of the ingredients for these recipes, plus cookware, will be found in the Aprons Simple Meals case located next to the kitchen.

A full-service seafood department that offers fresh seafood delivered throughout the week. It includes wild and farm-raised varieties of fresh fish as well as a variety of shellfish options. Publix’s whole fish and fillets are fresh, never frozen.

A full-service pharmacy that includes clinically trained pharmacists who can make recommendations regarding medications and can provide immunizations. This store also features a drive-through pharmacy window.

