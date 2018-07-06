Aldi To Open Its First Griffin, Georgia, Store July 12

Aldi will open its first store in Griffin, Georgia, this month as part of the company’s $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022. The store is located at 1418 Highway 16 West.

To celebrate the store opening, Aldi will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 12, at 8:45 a.m., followed by a “Golden Ticket” giveaway that will offer gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers will be able to sample Aldi-exclusive brand foods and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of produce.

“Griffin shoppers deserve a better choice when it comes to grocery shopping,” said Shaun O’Keefe, Aldi’s Jefferson division VP. “Aldi is specially designed to save customers time and money. People will quickly see and experience the many ways we deliver high-quality food at affordable prices. That’s why we do everything we do.”

The Griffin store’s layout focuses on what people love most: fresh food, produce, dairy and baked goods. Aldi stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials.

The store will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

New Atlanta store to open July 26

Aldi also will open an Atlanta store this month at 3221 Peachtree Road. The store’s ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 26, at 8:25 a.m., and the company will host a “Golden Ticket” giveaway for this location as well.

“ALDI stores look and feel different, and that’s by design. Our shopping experience was created to make life easier for our customers,” said O’Keefe Jefferson of the Atlanta store. “Our exclusive and streamlined selection gives you the food you need at the prices you want, including hot new trends and healthy-living options.”

The store will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

