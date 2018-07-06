Coborn’s Reopening Remodeled St. Cloud, Minnesota, Store July 19

After a major remodeling project that turned the Coborn’s store on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud, Minnesota, into the company’s sixth “next-generation” grocery store—and the second in the St. Cloud area—guests and employees will celebrate with a grand re-opening on Thursday, July 19 at 11:00 a.m.

The festivities will begin with a short program followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony. Chris Coborn, company president, CEO and chairman of the board, will offer remarks along with Store Director Sarah Putnam, and St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Bohnen.

Dunn Bros. Coffee and cake samples will be served from 10:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m., along with in-store entertainment and a sampling event from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Coborn’s mascot, Moobell, will be on-hand to welcome young visitors.

With the remodel, Coborn’s has added more fresh products, introduced new services and brought what the company says is a unique modern look to the interior of the store, as seen at the Coborn’s Marketplace stores in Sartell (on Pine Cone Road), Isanti, Albertville, Little Falls and Delano, Minnesota. The company also is planning to open a new next-generation Cash Wise store in south Fargo next week.

Some of the key changes that Coborn’s guests will notice include:

The Kitchen

This new centerpiece area will serve made-to-order entrees that are packaged in-store for pickup and at-home preparation. Brick-oven fired pizza, sandwiches and other grab- and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner options are just a few of the items guests will find in the Kitchen, in addition to a new Kabar Sushi space next to the brick oven pizza.

Chop Shoppe

This new service will allow shoppers to have their fresh produce cut before they leave the store. The Chop Shoppe also produces a variety of freshly squeezed juices, which are available to purchase.

Click and collect online shopping

Shoppers soon will be able to place their order online by visiting Coborns.com, shop on any mobile or desktop device and have their order waiting for them for pickup at a designated timeslot they’ve chosen at the Cooper Avenue store.

Dunn Brothers Coffee and remodeled Little Dukes convenience area

The convenience area has undergone a transformation that improves checkout and makes it easier to pick up grab-and-go items, says Coborn’s. The Dunn Bros. Coffee Shop features an in-store seating area.

Liquor store remodel

Coborn’s Liquor also has undergone a complete remodel, including increased space and additional selection. The liquor store offers thousands of varieties of beer, wine, spirits, mixers and more. Other changes include a more convenient checkout and updates to the décor.

Changes in the grocery aisles include: expanded craft pop, sparkling waters, premium water and teas; added high-end mixers; added hot sauce section; added gourmet olives; added premium BBQ sauces; expanded olive oil selection; expanded snacking section; added Indian and East African Foods; added premium spices (Morton Basset Victoria Taylor Rubs and Urban Accents); enhanced vitamin and adult nutrition items; and a new candy section with a significant increase in candy offerings.

