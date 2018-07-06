Natural Grocers Bringing Craft Beer And Wine To Beaverton, Oregon

Natural Grocers will unveil its Cottage Wine and Craft Beer concept at its Beaverton, Oregon, store at 12155 SW Broadway St on July 11. The Cottage Wine and Craft Beer section is a nook within the store where customers can purchase specialty alcoholic beverages such as local, organic and gluten-free beer options, organic and biodynamic wine, local hard cider and alcoholic kombucha.

Natural Grocers says it is strategically focused on carrying local products in the nook in an effort to showcase beer and wine producers “committed to maintaining the highest quality standards and certifications.” The grocer only sells wine that is made with organic grapes, either USDA Certified Organic (or equivalent) or certified Demeter Biodynamic. In addition, all wine is non-GMO, and all beer and cider must be produced in the Pacific Northwest and be certified USDA Organic or gluten-free.

“From produce to supplements, every product we sell meets rigorous quality standards, and our wine and craft beer offerings are no exception,” said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. “Oregon residents can trust that we’ve done our homework to source only the highest-quality craft beer, wine and organic groceries to their neighborhood store, and we believe they won’t find this anywhere else.”

Natural Grocers unveiled the Cottage Wine and Craft Beer concept in Denver in August 2017, and recently announced the expansion of the concept to six Oregon stores.

Natural Grocers operates 12 stores in Oregon, offering 100 percent organic produce; meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoter; 100 percent free-range eggs; 100 percent pasture-based dairy; GMO-free prepackaged bulk products; and groceries that don’t contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives.

