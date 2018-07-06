Smart & Final Corporate Team Served Customers In-Store On July 3

Smart & Final Stores Inc. celebrated its bi-annual Engagement Day on July 3. The companywide event brings Smart & Final employees from every level together to provide hands-on support in the company’s stores to meet the needs of holiday shoppers. More than one hundred corporate employees worked alongside store associates in this season’s effort to boost the shopping experience for customers.

The organized effort is an opportunity for corporate-level team members to engage with customers in the stores, while supporting their in-store colleagues by helping select produce, bag groceries, stock shelves, manage store traffic and assisting shoppers to get in, stock up and get ready for the Fourth of July holiday, the company says.

Smart & Final created Engagement Day to ensure that even during these exceptionally busy shopping days, shelves remain stocked, check-out lines are speedy and customers find everything they need.

Headquartered in Commerce, California, Smart & Final is an everyday staples retailer. The company operates 323 grocery and foodservice stores under the Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra! and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture.

