Aurora Group Expands Gala Foods Banner With Seven Stores

Key Food Stores Co-Operative, a chain of independently owned and corporate grocery stores, in late June announced that Gala Foods Supermarkets banner has expanded by seven stores, giving Aurora Grocery Group, the East Coast-based parent company of the Gala Foods and GalaFresh Farms brands, a total of nine Gala Foods supermarkets across Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Family-owned and -operated Aurora licensed its initial locations under the Compare Foods Supermarket name nearly 30 years ago. To streamline operations and distribution channels, the seven locations are now part of the company’s Gala Foods banner of supermarkets.

“The wonderful thing about this transition is that all the qualities customers know and love us for, and the family-friendly atmosphere we deliberately created, is still the same,” said Jenny Jorge, general secretary for Aurora’s board of directors. “We will continue to provide the same excellent service and variety of products with our new name, plus add lots of new features to improve the customer experience.”

The newly rebranded supermarkets already have undergone major remodels of their interiors as well as technological upgrades of their POS systems. Aurora is planning more changes, including a customer loyalty program and an improved e-commerce experience that will feature a new website and, most notably, online shopping and delivery options.

“Our customer is constantly evolving. As their neighborhood grocery destination, whose mission is to provide the best supermarket experience to the communities we serve, we will continue to evolve with them,” said Omar Jorge, chairman, noting that Aurora’s core values are “family, connection and contribution.”

