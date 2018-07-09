Big Y Opens Its First Express Store In Connecticut

Big Y Foods is celebrating the opening of its newest Big Y Express Gas kiosk—located on Route 190 in front of the Big Y World Class Market in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. This is the eighth Big Y Express location and the first in the state.

The other seven Big Y Express stores are in Lee, Pittsfield, Hadley, Longmeadow, Wilbraham, South Hadley and Springfield, Massachusetts. Big Y opened the first location in Lee in 2013.

The newest Big Y Express features six gas pumps, including two pumps with diesel, and a free air machine that will be available for tire inflation at all times. Tobacco products and lottery will be available at the kiosk window. There currently are five employees at the kiosk, which is open 5 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week.

Big Y’s Silver Savings Club members can receive a 5 cents per gallon discount with their membership cards daily. Additionally, customers will receive fuel rewards when they buy groceries from any Big Y store. Currently, shoppers can purchase $50 worth of groceries and receive 15 cents off per gallon of gas; purchase $75 worth of groceries and receive 20 cents off per gallon of gas; or purchase $100 worth of groceries and receive 25 cents off per gallon of gas.

Fuel rewards are loaded onto the customers’ Silver Savings Club card and can be scanned and applied at the pump or at the register.

“We are always looking to bring our customers even more,” said Charles D’Amour, Big Y president and COO. “Indeed, we are excited to not only help our customers save on their fueling needs but also make life easier by offering convenience items that our customers can grab on the run. This is especially important given the hectic lives and schedules we all lead. Big Y Express showcases our expertise in food and service along with new fuel savings for all. We are excited to be able to bring this new concept to Stafford Springs.”

Big Y Foods operates 80 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and eight Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with more than 11,000 employees.

