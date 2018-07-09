Giant Food Investing $21 Million In New Olney, Maryland, Store

Giant Food plans to open a new store in Olney, Maryland, next spring, representing a $21 million investment. The new store will replace the company’s current location at 17821 Georgia Avenue.

Giant officials say the new store will have more 41,000 s.f. of selling space and will accommodate more options and expanded departments for shoppers.

Store amenities will include a full-service florist; a sushi bar; an expanded natural and organic department; a cheese shop; a prepared food bar; full-service meat, seafood and deli departments; a full-service pharmacy; and self-checkout lanes.

Additional retail amenities will include a PNC bank branch as well as a Starbucks site.

The expanded departments and additional in-store amenities will pave the way for more than 30 new jobs in the greater Olney community.

“We are extremely excited to be announcing our work on our new store in Olney,” said Gordon Reid, president of Giant Food. “The new store has many convenient features and expanded departments for our customers such as our ever-changing sushi bar and cheese shop. We look forward to continued investment in new store openings and remodels in the coming year to further benefit our local communities.”

When the store is ready to open in the spring of 2019, shoppers of the Georgia Avenue Giant Food store will not experience an interruption in service as the new store will open the same day the current nearby location closes its doors. The new store will be located at 18140 Village Center Drive.

Giant Food, headquartered in Landover, Maryland, operates 166 supermarkets and 156 full-service pharmacies in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and D.C.

Keep reading: