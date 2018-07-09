Former Panasonic Exec Joins Hershey As SVP And General Counsel

The Hershey Co. has named Damien Atkins SVP, general counsel and secretary, effective Aug. 13. In his new role, Atkins will lead Hershey’s legal, government relations and corporate secretary functions, and he will serve as a member of the company’s executive committee.

“Damien is a thoughtful and inspiring leader who has a strong record of success throughout his legal career,” says Michele Buck, Hershey president and CEO. “He is business-focused and knows how a legal function can support a company’s strategic objectives and positively impact business results. He will be a terrific addition to our executive team.”

Atkins brings 20 years of legal experience to his new role at Hershey. Most recently, he was general counsel and corporate secretary for Panasonic Corp. of North America. Atkins managed the company’s full litigation portfolio, including commercial litigation, and led global legal teams in several multijurisdictional Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and antitrust investigations, lawsuits and claims. He led a global legal team in the $1 billion acquisition of the Hussmann Corp. in 2016. He also redesigned the company’s global compliance program, significantly increasing employee engagement, says Hershey.

Before Panasonic, Atkins was SVP, deputy general counsel, corporate and chief compliance officer at AOL Inc., working for a total of nine years at AOL and leading a range of legal matters for the company, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate and real estate legal matters, leading a team that managed AOL’s spin-off from Time Warner.

Atkins serves on the board of directors for the Minority Corporate Counsel Association; Habitat for Humanity, Newark; Rutgers Law School Center for Corporate Law and Governance; and is vice chair for the Institute for Ethical Leadership at Rutgers Business School. He also was named General Counsel of the Year in 2016 by the New Jersey Business Journal, Corporate Counsel of the Year in 2017 by the Metropolitan Black Bar Association, and Diverse Attorney of the Year in 2015 by the New Jersey Law Journal.

Keep reading: