Kroger Launching ‘Dip’ Apparel Brand With Fashion Designer Joe Mimran

The Kroger Co. has developed a new apparel brand, Dip, in partnership with fashion designer Joe Mimran.

Notable for launching Club Monaco, Joe Fresh and Pink Tartan, Mimran brings 30 years of industry expertise to the exclusive clothing line that “makes effortless style easy and affordable to achieve,” says Kroger.

“We’ve worked closely with Joe and his team to develop a line of clothing that works for today’s times—easy to buy, easy to wear and easy to love. Effortless style, every day of the week,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s SVP of merchandising. “Dip will transform our apparel business, further redefining the customer experience through Restock Kroger.”

Dip—which will launch with men’s, women’s, juniors, kids and baby collections.

“Style should be fun,” said Mimran. “We believe good design can be affordable. It should fit into your life, not the other way around.”

The story behind the name

“We looked at Kroger’s unmatched heritage in food. We thought about the fun, easy energy of the clothes. We thought about what makes every gathering better,” said Mimran of the original of the brand name. “And it just kind of clicked—Dip. Dip is simple, fresh and goes great with everything.”

“We know customers want to quickly pop in and out of the apparel department, not spend hours browsing,” added Clark. “Great style you can just grab, go and enjoy, at a great price; that’s the promise. This is an invitation to ‘Dip into simple. Dip into style.‘”

With what Kroger says is an overhauled and streamlined approach to apparel, Dip will replace more than a dozen of the company’s private-label clothing brands.

“The goal is to connect with our customers in innovative ways through Our Brands. Dip enables Kroger to provide a meaningfully better clothing experience, and ultimately, expand on the products and experiences that you can only get at our stores,” said Clark. “Imagine grabbing a few groceries and then being able to dip over to the next aisle and finding your new favorite top or pants.

“Our exciting and innovative apparel vision will inspire our customers, resulting in increased engagement, loyalty and sales. We’re excited to share Dip with our customers.”

Dip will launch this fall across the U.S. in more than 300 Fred Meyer and Kroger Marketplace stores.

