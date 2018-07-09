ShopRite Opens First Bronx Store, Designed With Community Input

ShopRite has opened ShopRite of Bruckner Boulevard, its first store in the Bronx. The store is owned and operated by Village Super Market Inc., which operates 29 ShopRite stores in New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Village Super Market Inc. and the Sumas family, owners and operators of the ShopRite of Bruckner Boulevard, used input from local residents and leaders to build a neighborhood supermarket that meets the needs of the community.

Early in the planning stages, ShopRite conducted an informational survey asking local residents for feedback on what products and services they would like in the store. Those responses played an important role in the store’s overall design and product selection. The store features a large selection of fresh produce, natural and organic products and adds nearly 200 jobs to the local economy.

“We are thrilled to mark the opening of our first full-service ShopRite in the Bronx with our Bruckner Boulevard store,” said Perry Blatt, third-generation supermarket operator and director of marketing and business development for Village Super Market. “We paid close attention to what local residents wanted in a supermarket throughout the planning stages. We are confident that we’ve got all the local favorites and foods and services that will allow us to better serve the needs of our neighbors and enhance their overall shopping experience. Our team looks forward to officially becoming a part of this great community.”

The new store offers a large and varied selection of groceries including both private and national brands; fresh produce delivered daily—with a variety of conventional and organic produce from both around the corner and the world; a full-service meat department; prepared foods department; locally sourced foods; and a health and wellness department led by a registered dietitian. The store also is equipped with a community room for hosting community events and classes.

New store amenities include:

A bakery department

The from-scratch fresh bake shop features store-made special occasion cakes with an on-site cake decorator; fresh store-made doughnuts; specialty breads baked daily, including East Indian bread, western rolls and Italian-style loafs; local breads from Teixeira’s and Brooklyn Bread Co.; and hand-wrapped corn bread baked fresh in-store. A variety of fresh pastries and other sweet treats, including options from Artuso Pastry, also are available.

Produce department

The produce department offers a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables delivered seven days per week, including a large selection of organically grown produce. Cut fruits and vegetables also are available.

A “Free Fruit for Kids” program, overseen by the store’s dietitian, will allow kids to receive free fruit when they are at the supermarket. Under the program, kids 12 and younger receive a free banana, clementine or other seasonal fruit while shopping with a parent or guardian.

Health and wellness services

Angela Vita, ShopRite’s in-store registered dietitian, will offer a range of free health and wellness services to customers, including individual nutrition counseling, shop-a-long store tours, cooking classes, fitness and wellness events, and recipe and product recommendations.

Fresh seafood department

The full-service seafood department carries dozens of varieties of fresh fish and has seafood specialists available to help with selection and recipe ideas. A variety of grab-and-go and ready-to-cook items also are available, and its seafood specialists will steam orders for free while customers shop.

Full-service meat department

ShopRite’s meat department features fresh beef ground daily, a variety of ethnic options, natural and organic selections, grass fed offerings, ready-to-cook signature items and “simply sourced” products including Certified Angus Beef.

Prepared foods and deli department

The store will carry an assortment of prepared foods and grab-and-go items include Barbacoa, Carnitas, Ribs and Chicken and Rice; fresh-made sushi; eight varieties of fresh soup daily; Boars Head Brand and Black Bear deli products; sandwiches made to order and hundreds of varieties of domestic and international cheeses and charcuterie.

Fresh floral department

The floral department features a selection of outdoor plants, a small indoor plant program, make-your-own bouquet bunches and staff available to help shoppers design and create custom arrangements.

Energy efficiency

With an emphasis on reducing its eco-footprint, the new store also will feature energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting, including glass doors on all dairy and freezer cases and LED lighting throughout the store and its parking lot. The store also will have Bigbelly “smart” trash can units set up outside. The solar powered units use Clean management software to control a solar-powered, compacting trash and recycling system to help reduce trash bag use.

ShopRite is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, New Jersey, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the U.S. With more than 270 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than six million customers each week.

