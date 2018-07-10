Whole Foods Opening First Houston 365 Store In August

Whole Foods Market 365 will open its first store in Houston and tenth store nationwide on Wednesday, August 22, 2018. The 30,000-s.f. store is located at 101 North Loop West in Independence Heights.

“Whole Foods Market 365 stores offer exceptional value and unique products in a fun and convenient new format, all while maintaining Whole Foods Market’s rigorous quality standards including no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners or preservatives, as well as no hydrogenated fats and no high-fructose corn syrup,” the company says.

The Independence Heights store will feature an array of natural and organic products, Global Animal Partnership 5-Step Animal Welfare Rated meat, sustainably caught and responsibly farmed seafood, freshly prepared grab-and-go items and a variety of special diet options.

“We can’t wait to join the Independence Heights community in Houston,” said Jeff Turnas, president of Whole Foods Market 365. “At Whole Foods Market 365, we take the neighborhood grocery store concept to the next level with plenty of great deals, exciting new products and convenient shopping options.”

The store also will feature two on-site restaurants, Peli Peli Kitchen and Juice Society, as part of the Friends of Whole Foods Market program. All Friends partners operate as their own store within the walls of Whole Foods Market 365, share Whole Foods Market’s quality standards, and have unique expertise in a cuisine, concept or product.

Houston favorite Peli Peli Kitchen will bring its South African-inspired menu to the new location, featuring sandwiches, tacos, salads and entrees. It will also be launching an all-new breakfast menu and espresso program. Austin-based Juice Society will offer functional and superfood-focused products from its juice and coffee bar located inside the store.

