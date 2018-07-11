Chex Finer Foods Completes Warehouse Expansion

Chex Finer Foods, a regional, third-generation family-owned specialty and natural foods distributor, has completed a 20,000-s.f. expansion of its warehouse and headquarters in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Company officials say the expansion will increase the breadth and diversity of the products and services Chex offers to its customers—independent markets and leading retailers in the Northeast.

“Chex has a long-term outlook in how we manage our business. Taking on this additional space helps both support our current business, but moreover allows us to have the resources to deliver on our future growth…We are looking at a second space next door to create even more capacity for us and our customers,” said Jeremy Isenberg, company president.

Mike Isenberg, Chex COO, added the expansion comes “thanks to our growth in customer base and product mix. With the increase in SKUs over the past five years, we need to maximize the use of our square footage and allow us room to continue to grow.”

“We are excited to incorporate this new space, which will help accommodate the nearly 400 new items Chex will be onboarding in the coming months,” added Chex Operations Director Kim Carrera.

In other Chex news, the company recently launched Handshake, a mobile app and online ordering site, aimed at improving the customer ordering experience.

Some of the features of the Handshake app are that it includes more than 500 searchable images of Chex products; allows customers to order at-shelf or on the go with barcode scanning or product searches; speeds up reordering by duplicating and editing past orders; and allows customers to review the catalog and their order status anytime. The app is compatible with all iOS devices.

