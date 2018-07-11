Cox Enterprises Invests $55 Million In BrightFarms

BrightFarms of Irvington, New York, a producer of locally grown packaged salads, has secured $55 million from Cox Enterprises, enabling the company to expand its network of local and sustainable farms.

“Cox is a long-standing, successful investor and operator, with a proven track record across multiple industries, and a long-time leader in corporate sustainability,” said Paul Lightfoot, BrightFarms CEO. “We have a bold vision to change the way Americans get their produce and this round will help us achieve our goals.”

BrightFarms builds and operates greenhouse farms near major metropolitan areas to provide supermarkets with a consistent and year-round supply of locally grown produce. It operates facilities in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Illinois, and plans to open a new farm in Ohio this summer, followed by a Texas facility in early 2019. The company supplies Kroger, Ahold, Albertsons and Walmart.

BrightFarms finances, builds, and operates local greenhouse farms in partnership with supermarkets, cities, capital sources, and vendors, enabling it to quickly and efficiently eliminate time, distance and costs from the food supply chain. The company says its growing methods, a model for scalable, sustainable local farming, uses far less energy, land and water than long-distance, centralized and field-grown agriculture. All BrightFarms produce is pesticide-free and non-GMO.

