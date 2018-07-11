JOH Expands Metro Produce Division Staff, Redesigns Website

Johnson O’Hare (JOH), an independent family-owned sales and marketing company based in Billerica, Massachusetts, has added Tracy Ann Simmonds to its metro produce division as a vendor management inventory specialist.

Simmonds’ career began at Pathmark in 1996 where she was an assistant produce coordinator before joining Wakefern as a produce analyst.

“We are thrilled to have Tracy on our team and very proud that she was recently selected to be a part of the Eastern Produce Councils’ first leadership program,” said Theresa Lowden, JOH EVP, Mid-Atlantic produce division.

In other company news, JOH has launched its new website, which features the company’s associates, highlights its services and focuses on its “beliefs, ethics, integrity and teamwork.”

“We are thrilled to launch our new site as we embark on JOH’s 62nd year,” said John Saidnawey, chairman and CEO. “The new site is vibrant and full of JOH’s greatest asset—our people.”

Matt O’Hare, company president and COO, added, “It is exciting to launch this new website as JOH continues to expand geographically. JOH is growing, and our website is where clients and customers will come to learn about us, our capabilities, coverage and culture. It’s also the perfect place to highlight how involved JOH is in the community and food industry. We are proud of everything our company and this site have to offer.”

JOH, representing clients across all categories, was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare Sr. and has 17 offices and more than 500 employees.

