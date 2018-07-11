Stop & Shop, Mighty Spark To Donate Thousands Of Meals

Stop & Shop and Mighty Spark Food Co., an independent manufacturer of small-batch meat, are teaming up to donate thousands of meals to those in need throughout New England and New York City.

For each Mighty Spark product purchased now through Monday, Sept. 3, at all Stop & Shop locations, Mighty Spark will donate meals to the Food Bank For New York City and the Greater Boston Food Bank. When the local giving campaign concludes, Mighty Spark and Stop & Shop will bring volunteers together in Boston and New York City to pack the thousands of meals that will be donated.

Founded in 2010 by then-college student Nick Beste with a stand at the Minneapolis Farmers Market, Mighty Spark creates small-batch meat made with simple ingredients. The meat is available at more than 5,000 grocery stores nationwide, including all Stop & Shop locations.

In 2017, Mighty Spark gave more than 1,170,000 meals to those in need and is projecting to donate an additional 2 million meals throughout 2018.

“At Mighty Spark, we work tirelessly to make the best meat possible. No compromises. But what we’re really proud of is that we’re helping feed hungry kids and families by donating a meal for each product of Mighty Spark purchased,” said Nick Beste, CEO and chief instigator at Mighty Spark. “We’re excited about getting Stop & Shop consumers involved in our local giving promotion, simply through their purchase of Mighty Spark product.”

“We are pleased to partner with Stop & Shop on this promotion and look forward to the food donation from Mighty Spark to support our mission to end hunger here in Massachusetts,” said Cheryl Schondek, Greater Boston Food Bank SVP.

“We’re grateful to Mighty Spark and Stop & Shop for their support, and we’re calling on all New Yorkers to join in to help their neighbors in need,” said Francisco Tezen, Food Bank’s VP of fundraising. “In New York City, one in five children rely on food pantries or soup kitchens. That is nearly equivalent to the entire total population of Miami, so we need everyone to come together to help ensure these kids have the nutritious food they need to thrive.”

Mighty Spark’s assortment at Stop & Shop locations includes:

Bacon-Bursting Ground Beef and Pork Blend

Bacon-Bursting Ground Turkey

Bruschetta Ground Chicken

Jalapeno & Queso Fresco Turkey Patties

Sweet Thai-Style Ground Chicken

Sirloin, Brisket and Short Rib Ground Beef

Turkey Tenderloin Grind

Keep reading: