Banner Wholesale Grocers Moving To A Larger Warehouse This Fall

Chicago, Illinois-based Banner Wholesale Grocers, a family-owned and -operated independent grocer specializing in American and Hispanic products, will move to a brand new 75,000-s.f. facility in the fall. Designed from the ground up, the new building gives customers the opportunity to utilize the entire warehouse during shopping hours. Banner’s current facility has housed the 92-year-old company since 2001.

“When we established Banner Wholesale Grocers, we were located in the historical south water market section of Chicago,” said Banner Wholesale President Richard Saltzman. “As our company has grown since 1926, so has our home. Over the last five years alone our business has doubled, and our new warehouse has been designed to support that growth, as well as prepare us for the fourth generation of leaders.”

When Saltzman joined Banner in 1968, he was following in the footsteps of his father, who joined the company in 1948 to work with his father-in-law Ben, founder of the independent grocer. More than 50 years later, not only has Saltzman’s family business doubled, but so has his family. Today, Banner has 75 employees, two of them being Saltzman’s twin children, Ryan and Carly. They have outgrown their current facility, which offers more than 4,500 items.

Design features of the new warehouse include a cash and carry at the front, providing a one-stop shopping experience. This is an enhancement from the company’s current location, where the cash and carry is located in a showroom disconnected from the heart of the space. There also will be a taqueria on-site, which will serve Banner’s customers.

Banner Wholesale Grocers’ close proximity to I-55 Damen exit (Stevenson Expressway) allows the company to service wholesale products to not just the Chicago area, but the entire Midwest region. The new location is located across the street from the current facility and is expected to be complete by mid-September.

