Campbell Names Palmieri VP And CMO Of U.S. Meals And Beverages

Campbell Soup Co. has appointed Diego Palmieri to the role of VP and chief marketing officer, U.S. meals and beverages, effective July 18. Palmieri will report to Roberto Leopardi, president, meals and beverages.

As CMO, Palmieri will be responsible for all aspects of marketing and consumer connection in the U.S. across the division’s portfolio of brands, which includes Campbell’s, Chunky, Well Yes!, Slow Kettle, Swanson, V8, Plum, Pace and Prego.

“Diego has spent his career marketing and selling consumer products in the United States and abroad,” Leopardi said. “He is an accomplished marketer and experienced business leader with a track record of growing businesses through a deep understanding of brand value and success in building e-commerce into the marketing and sales mix.”

“This company is built upon iconic brands that are not just recognized on the store shelves, but are part of our daily lives and imagination,” Palmieri said. “The opportunity to leverage new marketing strategies, including e-commerce, to ensure these brands continue to be part of our daily diet is incredibly exciting to me. I look forward to working with the Campbell team, agency partners and customers to continue to delight consumers, drive growth and generate value.”

Palmieri joins Campbell from SC Johnson, where he spent more than two decades in various business roles and nearly half his career in marketing. He was most recently GM of the company’s greater China business (China, Hong Kong and Taiwan). In this role he built the company’s entire e-commerce capability in China. Previously, he managed the Glade Home Fragrance business for all international markets and led the U.S. acquisition of The Caldrea Co., including Mrs. Meyer’s, a natural cleaning brand. He also led the marketing for brands including Off! Repellents and the Pledge Grab-It electrostatic duster line. Palmieri began his career at Sanyo Electric Co. and then Nestlé Argentina where he managed the Maggi soup and bouillon business.

Palmieri earned his MBA from the Duke University Fuqua Business School and his undergraduate degree from Buenos Aires Institute of Technology in Argentina.

Keep reading: