Former ‘Food People’ President Tom Olson Dies At Age 76

Tom Olson, formerly president of Acworth, Georgia-based Olson Publications Inc., which published Food People, a national grocery trade journal founded in 1981, died July 8 at age 76 of complications following a short hospital stay.

A visitation for Mr. Olson will be held Thursday, July 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Poole Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Woodstock, located at 1970 Eagle Drive in Woodstock, Georgia. A funeral mass will be held Friday, July 13, at 2 p.m. at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Marietta at 1815 Blackwell Road.

“Our family looks forward to celebrating his life with friends and family, sharing memories, shedding tears, seeing and laughing with you,” wrote Karen Olson, Mr. Olson’s wife, in his obituary. “To know my Tom was to love him or not. He had a heart bigger than the universe, loved life, loved socializing, loved golf, loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was happiest when with family…He was one of those people who leave a mark on your memory and life.”

