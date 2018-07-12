Sprouts Farmers Market To Open First Orlando-Area Store

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its first Orlando-area store in Winter Park, Florida, on Wednesday, Oct. 24. The grocer currently operates five stores in the state and has announced plans to expand in Florida with stores in Clearwater, Deerfield Beach, Naples, Oviedo, Riverview, Trinity and Wellington.

“Florida shoppers have quickly embraced Sprouts’ welcoming atmosphere and unique combination of health and value,” said Sprouts Chief Development Officer Ted Frumkin. “We’re looking forward to meeting our new neighbors in Winter Park and across the state as we continue to expand to meet the demand for healthy living for less.”

The 30,000-s.f. store will be located at 1999 Aloma Avenue and will bring approximately 140 full- and part-time jobs to the area.

Employment opportunities include:

Department managers, assistant department managers and clerks (produce, meat and seafood, deli, grocery, bakery, vitamins and body care and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy clerks

Backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator

Since opening its doors 16 years ago, Sprouts says it has built a reputation for offering fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices. Winter Park shoppers will discover a large selection of fresh fruits and vegetables and barrels of grains, nuts and sweets in an open store layout. Each store features an in-house butcher who prepares hand-crafted sausages daily and assists customers with special cuts of meat and seafood seasoning. Shoppers also will find a variety of fresh and prepared deli items and a selection of freshly baked goods and craft beer and wine. The vitamins and body care department features more than 7,500 products made with sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients.

Keep reading: