Wakefern Names Former Ahold Delhaize Exec SVP Of Marketing

Supermarket industry veteran Erik Keptner has been named SVP of marketing for Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative with member companies that own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer and Dearborn Market banners. Keptner moved into his new position on July 9.

Keptner brings nearly 20 years of experience in the supermarket industry to his new role at Wakefern, where he will develop marketing and merchandizing strategies. He will oversee Wakefern’s digital commerce and analytics, advertising, corporate merchandising, private label and own brand, and social media and digital advertising divisions and report directly to Wakefern EVP Chris Lane.

Keptner previously worked as SVP of sales, merchandising and marketing for the Giant Food Stores division of Ahold Delhaize.

“Erik came up in the grocery business at a pivotal time for the industry, and throughout his career has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to implementing consumer-centric marketing and merchandising strategies,” said Lane. “He’s a proven leader, and we are very excited to welcome him to the Wakefern team.”

“Wakefern has a long history as a respected industry leader. I look forward to joining the team and working with the 50 cooperative member families that make up this esteemed retailer,” said Keptner.

Before taking over in 2014 as SVP of sales, merchandising and marketing for the Giant Food Stores division of Ahold, Keptner worked as EVP of marketing for Ahold USA. He also served as SVP of marketing and consumer insight from 2009 to 2012, and SVP of marketing and communication for Giant Food Stores.

A graduate of Pennsylvania State University, Keptner received his MBA from Temple University in Philadelphia.

Keep reading: