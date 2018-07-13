Albertsons Cos. Launches O Organics Market With Instacart

Albertsons and Instacart are teaming up to combine organic products and online grocery in a one-stop digital shop. This week, the pair announced the launch of O Organics Market, a virtual store offering organic, natural and better-for-you-foods, beverages, and grocery items.

“With nearly 3,800 items from O Organics, Open Nature and other organic and natural brands, O Organics Market is another important step in our strategy to deliver customers what they want, when they want it,” said Shane Sampson, Albertsons’ chief marketing and merchandising officer. “With such a broad selection of organic and natural products, customers will be able to order from exclusive items like Open Nature Sockeye Salmon and O Organics Mission Figs, to more commonplace products, like Dave’s Killer Bread and Annie’s Organic Fruit Snacks.”

Initially launching in San Francisco and Washington D.C.—but with plans to reach more cities in the future—Albertsons’ and Instacart’s new online store will meet the needs of shoppers seeking organic and natural products, while also expanding both companies’ digital footprint.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Albertsons Cos. by powering the O Organics Market,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart’s chief business officer. “Their forward-thinking approach to meeting customer demand is exactly where the grocery industry is headed.”

O Organics and Open Nature are part of Albertsons’ portfolio of private label brands sold exclusively at the company’s stores, including Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s and United Supermarkets.

“Albertsons’ new virtual O Organics Market is further evidence of the growing trend of grocers using digital to reach and engage with like-minded shoppers,” said Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO of Mercatus, a provider in digital solutions for grocery, in a statement. “While it’s not exactly the holy grail—personalization—it is a greater degree of segmentation based on lifestyle preferences and a step closer to truly catering to customer needs, pleasures and values in the fast-growing natural and organic category.”

