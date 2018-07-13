Dollar Tree Opens $110M Distribution Center In Warrensburg, Missouri

Dollar Tree Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new distribution center in Warrensburg, Missouri, July 11 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by associates and their families, management and representatives from the local community. The new DC is Dollar Tree’s 23rd such facility.

“We are pleased to celebrate the grand opening of our new Warrensburg distribution center,” said Gary Philbin, president and CEO. “This facility represents a key component to supporting Dollar Tree’s continued growth. We are proud to be able to create jobs in the western Missouri region and are appreciative of the partnerships and support provided by the State of Missouri, Johnson County and the City of Warrensburg.”

The plans for the approximately $110 million distribution center were announced in April 2017. The Warrensburg facility will service Dollar Tree’s Midwestern U.S. stores across 11 states.

In 2017, Dollar Tree’s distribution network shipped and received more than 1.7 billion cases of merchandise through its facilities. In order to continue to support the retailer’s nearly 15,000 stores across the U.S. and five Canadian provinces, Dollar Tree also recently broke ground on its 24th distribution center in Morrow County, Ohio, scheduled to open in summer 2019. This new facility will be 1.2 million s.f. and is expected to create 400 new jobs in the local community.

“There is tremendous opportunity ahead as we continue to grow our organization. This is a very exciting time for Dollar Tree,” added Philbin.

Dollar Tree to open its 15,000th store this weekend

Dollar Tree will celebrate its 15,000th store opening this weekend with additional discounts and promotions at its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores, along with grand opening celebrations at select new stores across the country.

“We are excited to have reached this important milestone in our business, and we continue to see the opportunity to grow our two strong banners, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, into approximately 26,000 stores across North America,” said Philbin. “Currently, we provide our customers with value and convenient shopping trips more than two billion times a year. I would like to thank our 176,000 talented associates that have made our continued growth possible.”

Along with its everyday low prices, customers enrolled in the Family Dollar Smart Coupons program will save an additional 15 percent off their entire basket at Family Dollar stores when using their digital Smart Coupon redeemable exclusively this Saturday, July 14.

Select new Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores will celebrate their grand openings over the weekend with various festivities, including giveaways, ribbon-cutting ceremonies, private brand demonstrations and outdoor events that will host local community organizations, such as Boys & Girls Clubs.

