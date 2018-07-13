Kroger’s Third Natural Foods Summit Draws 50-Plus Emerging Brands

The Kroger Co. hosted its third Natural Foods Innovation Summit in partnership with 84.51°, in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 12. More than 50 brands participated in the expo, bringing the total to 150 different small businesses Kroger has engaged with during its three Summit events.

“Kroger’s natural and organic category achieved $16.7 billion in sales last year, including $2 billion in Simple Truth sales,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s SVP of merchandising. “It’s clear today’s customer wants better-for-you options and are increasingly turning to Kroger as a food authority for natural, organic and free-from products.

“Establishing and deepening partnerships with brands that are innovative, unique, and trending, is just one way we are redefining the customer experience through Restock Kroger,” Clark continued. “Resulting from the success of this small business engagement model, we have introduced our customers to new products exclusively from participating brands.”

Natural, organic, and local brands can visit Kroger.Com/WeAreLocal to learn how to join Kroger’s family of suppliers.

Kroger will celebrate the one-year launch of its Natural Foods Innovation Summit this fall at its fourth event. Kroger launched the summit series in October 2017. The company says its team of buyers continuously look for opportunities to purchase regionally, to expand its product portfolio for customers, stimulate the local economy and enhance product freshness. Sourcing locally also supports the company’s sustainability commitments, including Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative.

