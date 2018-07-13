Lucky Supermarkets Sponsors Ellie Mae Classic Celebrity Shootout

Lucky Supermarkets has joined the Ellie Mae Classic as the presenting sponsor for the Celebrity Shootout in Hayward, California. Bay Area Lucky Supermarket locations are selling Celebrity Shootout tickets that include a good-any-one-day Ellie Mae Classic tournament ticket.

The Ellie Mae Classic Celebrity Shootout presented by Lucky will begin at 5 p.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 6. Preceding Thursday, Aug. 9’s opening round of the Ellie Mae Classic, teams of celebrities from Bay Area sports franchises will compete in a five-hole shootout, with the winning team earning $15,000 for the charity of their choosing. Ticket sales from the Celebrity Shootout and the Ellie Mae Classic will benefit the Warriors Community Foundation “Hoops for Kids” program serving children in San Francisco and Alameda counties. The teams currently slated to participate in the shootout include:

Golden State Warriors: Player confirmations to be announced at a later date

Oakland Athletics: Dallas Braden, Stephen Piscotty, with additional players to be announced at a later date

Oakland Raiders: Josh Taves, Barry Sims, Charlie Smith, Sam Williams

San Francisco 49ers: John Paye, Eric Wright, with additional players to be announced at a later date

San Francisco Giants: Kevin Frandsen, Erik Johnson, Darren Lewis, Randy Winn

San Jose Earthquakes: Magnus Eriksson, Nick Lima, Chris Wehan, Chris Wondolowski

“Lucky is a proud sponsor of the Ellie Mae Classic and the Celebrity Shootout,” said Woody Hunter, VP of operations for Lucky Supermarkets. “As a Bay Area company with 70 stores locally, we view the Ellie Mae Classic Tournament as a great way to serve and support the local communities where we live and work. We’re thrilled to partner with the Web.com Tour, Ellie Mae and the Warriors Community Foundation to bring the Ellie Mae Classic Celebrity Shootout Presented by Lucky to sports fans.”

“The Ellie Mae Classic Celebrity Shootout Presented by Lucky provides a fan-friendly platform for beloved Bay Area sports star-power to play in a fun, yet competitive shootout for a great cause,” said Trish Gregovich, Ellie Mae Classic tournament director. “We believe that golf is the sport that unites all others, and our Shootout participants are competitive by nature. By having Lucky Supermarkets as our main Shootout sponsor, we hope to bring the game of golf and the great competition our players offer to more spectators locally. And through the charitable donation, we’re able to give back to the local community long after tournament play ends.”

The Ellie Mae Classic tournament schedule includes the following:

Monday, Aug. 6 – Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am Presented by HousingWire and Ellie Mae Classic Celebrity Shootout Presented by Lucky

Wednesday, Aug. 8 – Official Pro-Am

Thursday, Aug. 9 – Tournament Round 1 & Executive Women’s Day

Friday, Aug. 10 – Tournament Round 2

Saturday, Aug. 11 – Tournament Round 3 & Family Day

Sunday, Aug. 12 – Final Tournament Round & Military Appreciation Day Presented by BBMC Mortgage

For more information on the Ellie Mae Classic, including the schedule of events, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please visit EllieMaeClassic.com.

Keep reading: