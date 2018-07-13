Heritage Meets Innovation In New Hudsonville, Michigan, Meijer

Meijer opened a new supercenter July 12 in Hudsonville, Michigan, offering shoppers a number of ways to shop through what the retailer is calling a mix of heritage and innovation.

The 155,000-s.f. store features design elements that honor the retailer’s nearly 50 years in Ottawa County. It also is re-introducing baggers to help decrease time at checkout. In addition to offering its new Shop & Scan technology and Meijer Home Delivery service, the Hudsonville store will use team members to bag groceries for customers during peak hours. The company will evaluate the pilot program and may consider additional stores in the future.

“We are pleased to debut our new store in Ottawa County and are excited to use this location to pilot our new checkout system,” said Executive Chairman Hank Meijer. “If we’re just another retailer in the community, we’re not doing our job right. So we continue to find new ways to make shopping at Meijer easier than ever before.”

The store’s first day of business featured a ribbon-cutting event with comments from Senator Arlan Meekhof, Hudsonville Mayor Mark Northrup and Meijer leadership. The grocer says it demonstrated its commitment to the community by donating to two local organizations. Hudsonville Store Director Henry Samaniego presented the Hudsonville-Jenison Community Foundation a check for $20,000 to support the Grand River Greenway Campaign’s efforts of connecting trails across West Michigan and other community-based projects. Samaniego also presented a check for $5,500 to Jamestown’s Patmos Library to build a new teen creative room.

Located at 4075 32nd Avenue, the new location is the 117th Meijer store in Michigan and employs more than 300 team members. The store is open 24 hours a day and built to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards, using recycled materials for construction and LED lighting throughout the store. It is one of six new Meijer supercenters and 20 remodel projects for additional stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio this year.

In the store, shoppers will find more than 600 varieties of fresh produce, including 150 USDA-Certified Organic items, and full-service meat and seafood departments that feature fresh seafood, Certified Angus Beef and custom cuts of meat delivered seven days a week. The store also features a Starbucks, as well as grab-and-go convenience items, with hand-tossed pizza and fresh sushi made daily.

In addition to the retailer’s traditional grocery offerings, Meijer aims to bring a specialty store approach to its one-stop shopping experience. Everything from women’s apparel to beauty care, a large baby selection, and a pet department that offers 200 pet toys, 500 varieties of treats for dogs and cats, and premium foods from Blue Buffalo, Iams, Nutro and Rachael Ray, can be found at the new store.

The store’s new pharmacy features a drive-thru for pickup and the company’s free prescription program, which offers select prescriptions for free, including leading oral generic antibiotics with a special focus on prescriptions most often filled for children, as well as prenatal vitamins and medications for those with diabetes and high cholesterol.

As part of its grand opening celebration, the new Meijer store will feature a variety of events beginning Sunday, July 15. The first 200 customers to enter the store after 7 a.m. Sunday will receive a Meijer mystery gift card with a value of $5, $10 or $20.

“Our teams have exceeded expectations every step of the way as we prepared to open the Hudsonville Meijer location,” said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. “Our top priority is to serve customers and ensure they have the best shopping experience. This includes offering the freshest products and best customer service, as well as providing numerous ways to personalize the way they shop our stores.”

