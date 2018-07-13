Southeastern Grocers Campaign Funds 3.6 Million Feeding America Meals

This summer, Southeastern Grocers Inc.’s (SEG) customers and associates banded together to combat hunger in their communities. With their support, SEG, parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, raised nearly $218,000 through an in-store hunger relief program. In partnership with 25 local Feeding America food banks, the grocer also provided more than $150,000 in fresh produce and shelf-stable SE Grocers products to food insecure communities it serves.

Recognizing the ongoing need to fight hunger locally, SEG Gives Foundation activated a two-week, companywide hunger relief program in all stores from June 27 through July 10, inviting customers to help in the fight against hunger by donating during checkout. The program also gave SEG associates the opportunity to positively impact their communities by volunteering with partner food banks at mobile pantries throughout the Southeast.

“We want to recognize and thank our generous customers and associates for their contributions to this important cause through our Feeding America partner food banks,” said Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “We care passionately about the deep impacts of food insecurity in our communities, and we were proud to implement the hunger relief program to raise funds in our stores, provide meals through mobile pantries and food donations to serve those who struggle to put food on their tables, especially over the summer. We are committed to being a company that our associates, customers and communities can always count on.”

“Thank you Southeastern Grocers for engaging the community to fight hunger,” said Matt Knott, President of Feeding America. “The summer is a key time to support families in need. By utilizing their customers and associates to raise awareness and funds, SEG continues to be a critical partner in the fight to end hunger for their communities.”

The SEG Gives Foundation will continue to support its official partnership with Feeding America through various initiatives that foster relationships between stores and local food banks, including volunteer efforts throughout its footprint and continued contributions. Since 2005, more than 175 million pounds of food have been donated from Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores through the grocers’ ongoing food rescue program.

Keep reading: