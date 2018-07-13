Sprouts To Open Third El Paso, Texas, Store July 25

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new store in El Paso, Texas, at 9801 Gateway Boulevard West on July 25. The new store will be the healthy grocer’s third location in the city.

Sprouts will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the public at 7 a.m. to celebrate the opening of the nearly-30,000-s.f. store. The first 200 shoppers on opening day will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase. Sprouts expects a line to form at 6 a.m. Muffin and coffee samples will be served to everyone in line before the doors open. Upon checkout, every 15th shopper will receive a coupon book featuring Sprouts savings, and every customer will receive one free reusable bag with purchase.

On Saturday, July 28, the first 200 customers to make a purchase will receive a coupon booklet for five free deli items, and on Sunday, July 29, every 15th customer to checkout will receive a coupon for $5 off a purchase of more than $15 to use on their next visit.

As part of the healthy grocer’s zero waste commitment, the new El Paso Sprouts will donate unsold and edible groceries to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger through the grocer’s Food Rescue program. In 2017, Sprouts stores and distribution centers donated 23 million pounds of product, equivalent to 19 million meals. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities.

