Welman, Becker Take On New Roles At AWG

Scott Welman has been promoted to EVP and chief development officer of Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG). Stephanie Becker has been named SVP and will succeed Welman as general counsel and corporate secretary.

In his new role, Welman focuses on all aspects of new store and business development as well as strategic growth opportunities for AWG. He leads the business development team and continues to oversee the company’s real estate and engineering departments as well as AWG’s Design & Décor Source Group (DSG).

Welman joined AWG in 2004 as VP of legal affairs after providing strategic and legal counsel to AWG for many years while he worked at a prominent law firm. He also led the startup of AWG military supply subsidiary Always Fresh. Welman rejoined the corporate staff in 2014 as SVP, with responsibility for business development and other strategic matters. In 2016, he was promoted to EVP of real estate, general counsel and corporate secretary.

Becker first joined AWG’s legal department in 2005. Prior to that, she spent several years working for a real estate developer in the Czech Republic as well as a prominent Kansas City-area law firm as a real estate attorney. In 2016, Becker was promoted to VP and deputy general counsel. In her new role, she serves as AWG’s chief legal officer and leads all legal affairs for the company and its subsidiaries.

Becker earned her law degree from the University of Missouri Kansas City and a master’s degree in real estate law from The John Marshall Law School.