Hannaford will open a new 20,000-s.f. store on July 28 in Mechanic Falls, Maine, that will include a full-service pharmacy. The store will employ 80 to 100 full- and part-time associates.

The store will offer a full range grocery items—more than 16,000 products in total—and will feature a full-service deli, hand-crafted sandwiches and salads made on-site daily, a beer cave, fruit cut in-store and hand-crafted items in the meat department. It will carry local products from Maine farmers and producers such as Pineland Farms in New Gloucester; EW Mailhot Sausage in Lewiston; Maine Family Farm Meats in Portland; and Lucarelli’s Bread and Rolls in Livermore Falls.

The full-service pharmacy will offer a private consultation room, where consumers can talk privately with their pharmacist about medication or receive an immunization.

“The Mechanic Falls Hannaford will offer customers the great local products, fresh food, friendly service and everyday low prices that customers expect from Hannaford, right here in Mechanic Falls,” said Store Manager Julia Bernard.

As an opening promotion, the first 200 customers to shop at the store will receive gift cards randomly valued between $5 and $250; samples of locally grown and produced food; coupons; door prizes; and entry into sweepstakes.

Founded in Portland by Maine farmers in 1883, Hannaford will operate 63 supermarkets in Maine with the opening of its Mechanic Falls location. Each store donates rescued food to local hunger relief organizations and regularly supports local charities and schools.

Overall, Hannaford Supermarkets, based in Scarborough, Maine, operates 180 stores in the Northeast throughout Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The company employs more than 26,000 associates.

Keep reading: