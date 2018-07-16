Minit Mart Launches GoGo Rewards Loyalty Program

C-store chain Minit Mart has launched a new benefits and rewards program for customers called GoGo Rewards. This loyalty program will let members earn or redeem points for store merchandise in almost 300 Minit Mart stores. Members also will be eligible for a range of offers and participation in a sweepstakes.

“As we’ve grown the Minit Mart platform over the past few years, our focus early on was to ensure we were providing great customer service while we were building our brand and improving the stores,” said Rodney Bresnahan, EVP of TravelCenters of America, which operates most of the Minit Mart stores. “Providing great service is still among our highest priorities, but in addition, we now have another way we can show existing customers how much we appreciate their loyalty every time they walk through our doors.

“Earning rewards has never been easier than it now is with our new Minit Mart GoGo Rewards loyalty program. Customers can now redeem points from everyday purchases and use them for their favorite Minit Mart products and other exciting rewards.”

Members will earn 20 points for every $1 spent in a Minit Mart store and 10 points for every gallon of gasoline purchased. Points can be redeemed for store merchandise or discounted fuel prices and exchanged for $5 Minit Money certificates to be used as cash for purchases in the store.

Customers also can participate in clubs that allow members to receive their eighth item free after purchasing seven eligible club items. Club categories include carbonated beverages, coffee, energy drinks, fountain drinks, pizza slices and king-sized candy bars.

GoGo Rewards members can use their phone number at the pump and in the store to receive points and earn club rewards if they forget their loyalty card.

GoGo Rewards was introduced first to locations in Western Kentucky and will launch at the remaining Minit Mart locations by August.

