Reasor’s has introduced a new digital communication platform in partnership with mscripts to help customers manage their prescriptions on the go. The new Reasor’s pharmacy text messaging, app and web capabilities serve as digital health management resources that provide medication refill reminders, allows for prescription orders, access to medication records and more.

“We are thrilled to offer this new, innovative resource to provide additional access to our patient-centered programs and signature pharmacy offerings,” said Dave McGehee, Director of Pharmacy for Reasor’s. “The new mobile app and website will help our patients manage their medications right from their smartphones or desktops. This added convenience not only streamlines the prescription refill process but also improves medication adherence, which has been shown to improve patient health.”

Other features of the app include: prescription refills, where users can all see status updates and prescription history; family accounts for managing the user’s family’s prescriptions from a single account; and a pharmacy locator with driving directions, store hours and services for the nearest Reasor’s pharmacy. Users also can store doctor information under My Doctors, request refills under refill now, easily move prescriptions to Reasor’s pharmacy using the “Transfer to Reasor’s Pharmacy” option.



“We are excited to provide a digital messaging platform that supports Reasor’s continued excellence in putting the customers first,” Mark Cullen, CEO of mscripts, said. “The system provides pharmacy customers with a quick, easy way to manage their medications, aligning with Reasor’s commitment to supporting healthy living.”

Through this partnership, Reasor’s customers can manage their prescriptions and health on their mobile phones through two-way interactive SMS messaging and mobile applications, making refilling prescriptions convenient and remembering to take medications easy.

The new pharmacy app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play, by searching “Reasor’s RX.”

